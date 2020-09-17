Mercedes-Benz Can't Outrun Emissions Warranty Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Mercedes-Benz USA LLC must face a proposed class action alleging it wrongfully charged a driver to replace three car parts after a California federal judge ruled the complaint was plausible, even if it wasn't airtight. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg found that named plaintiff Cory Hazdovac will have to provide additional evidence to prove her claims in court, but that at the dismissal stage her allegations are "compelling." In the complaint, Hazdovac alleges that when she had three parts replaced in her 2015 vehicle — a coolant thermostat, a vacuum pump and a coolant pump —...

