LA Restaurant Drops COVID-19 Insurance Suit As Loss Looms

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles restaurant has accepted dismissal of its suit seeking coverage of its COVID-19 losses from AmGuard Insurance Co., a California federal judge said Wednesday, officially tossing the suit with prejudice and noting he had issued a tentative order dismissing it last week. The downtown location of American comfort food restaurant and bar Plan Check closed in March due to the pandemic, according to its proposed class action filed in June. While Plan Check's West L.A. location has since reopened for takeout and delivery, the downtown location is still closed, it told the court. The restaurant claimed AmGuard was obligated...

