Cyber Fraud Prevention Co.'s Ex-CEO Charged In $123M Fraud

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The founder and former CEO of a Las Vegas cyber fraud prevention company is facing charges of securities and wire fraud for allegedly falsifying bank statements by up to $60 million at a time to spur investors into providing $123 million in two funding rounds, according to federal prosecutors. While CEO, chief financial officer and member of the board of directors of NS8 Inc., Adam Rogas falsified customer revenue spreadsheets and bank statements from Bank of America to show tens of millions of dollars in revenue that didn't exist, according to a complaint by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern...

