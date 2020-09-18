Blank Rome Faces DQ Bid After Night Call To Client's Rival

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Blank Rome partner's alleged late night phone call to a Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa executive is now at the center of a fight to disqualify the firm from representing one of the hotel's Atlantic City rivals against allegations of trade secret theft. Borgata called the conduct of Blank Rome LLP partner Leigh Ann Buziak "insidious" on Wednesday, telling U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro that she had telephoned one of Borgata's highly ranked vice presidents for a sworn statement at 10 p.m. the night before on behalf of her client, the Ocean Casino Resort. In Nevada federal court, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS