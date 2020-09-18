Revlon Sees Suit Over Flawed Software Rollout Tossed

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action that alleged cosmetics company Revlon and its executives misled investors about problems with its new software, citing the "abundant disclosures" Revlon made about the flawed rollout. In dismissing the suit, U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner said investors didn't show Revlon or its executives intended to deceive them about how poorly its new software was running and how it had hurt manufacturing operations, sales and, ultimately, stock prices. Citing the many cautionary statements made before and after the software rollout, Judge Kovner said the "steady stream of warnings renders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS