Senate Democrats Unveil Tax Relief For Wildfires, Hurricanes

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats unveiled legislation Thursday to provide disaster tax relief to individuals and businesses facing the loss of their homes and livelihoods as wildfires blaze across several Western states and hurricanes flood the Gulf Coast. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden introduced a bill Thursday to give disaster tax relief to individuals and businesses affected by the recent wildfires and Hurricane Sally. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Oregon Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley introduced the 2020 Disasters Tax Relief Act that would allow penalty-free withdrawals from retirement plans and expanded deductions for casualty losses to help victims of the catastrophic wildfires in Oregon and...

