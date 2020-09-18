Wireless Comms Assoc. Wins Suit Over RF Exposure Law

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled against a Berkeley, California, ordinance requiring cellphone retailers to inform consumers that cellphones may exceed Federal Communications Commission regulations for exposure to radio frequency radiation, determining the municipal law was preempted by an FCC order. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen handed wireless communications trade association CTIA a win after the group claimed the city law went against a 2019 FCC order, which said additional public disclosures about radio frequency exposure were not required because "such exposure would still be well below levels considered to be dangerous," even if levels exceeded FCC...

