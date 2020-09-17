Giuliani Allies Charged Over 'Fraud Guarantee' Co. Scam

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Four of Rudy Giuliani's associates already facing charges for allegedly violating campaign finance laws were hit with new wire fraud and campaign finance charges Thursday, with New York federal prosecutors claiming that two of the men deceived investors into paying into a company that never got off the ground ironically named "Fraud Guarantee." Lev Parnas, David Correia, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin, former associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer, Giuliani, were already accused of unlawfully donating to the campaign of Wesley Duncan, a former Republican candidate for Nevada attorney general. Parnas and Correia were also charged with illegally pumping Russian money...

