Google Can't Pursue Quick Appeal In Third-Party Privacy Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday rejected Google's bid for an immediate appeal of the court's order that found users have standing to sue the tech giant over its alleged practice of sharing search terms with third parties, ruling that it isn't an "exceptional" case that merits such an appeal. In early June, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila found that the named plaintiffs, Paloma Gaos and Gabriel Priyev, had pled concrete injury in claiming Google violated the Electronic Stored Communications Act by disclosing their search terms without their authorization. Google had argued that the ruling wrongly concludes that an individual's privacy interest...

