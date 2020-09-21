Reports Of Trump Misconduct Support Subpoena, NY DA Says

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Public reports accusing President Donald Trump and his businesses of wrongdoing could point to crimes that include criminal tax fraud, falsification of business records and insurance fraud, Manhattan's district attorney told a federal appeals court Monday. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the Second Circuit that reports accusing President Donald Trump of various financial crimes lend weight to his office's subpoena for the president's financial records. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office told the Second Circuit that the scope of a grand jury subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, is justified by numerous news...

