Eric Trump Must Give Deposition Before Election, Judge Rules

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Eric Trump can't wait until after the November election to sit for a deposition in the state attorney general's office probe into whether President Donald Trump inflated the value of his assets, a New York judge ruled Wednesday. Under a judge's ruling, Eric Trump must sit for a deposition no later than Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) New York state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled from the bench that Eric Trump must sit for a deposition no later than Oct. 7, rejecting the request by attorneys for the president's son that he sit only after the Nov. 3 presidential election. Eric Trump's...

