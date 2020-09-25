2nd Circ. Probes Claim Trump's Tax Subpoena Is Too Broad

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Judges on a Second Circuit panel questioned arguments by President Donald Trump's attorney Friday that a Manhattan grand jury subpoena for his tax records was overbroad, though one judge suggested the possibility of narrowing the subpoena's scope. William S. Consovoy, a lawyer for President Donald J. Trump, argued before the Second Circuit on Friday that a subpoena for Trump's tax records from the Manhattan district attorney is overbroad. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) The questions by the three-judge federal appeals panel during oral arguments is the latest part of litigation that Trump has waged for more than a year. The president is challenging the...

