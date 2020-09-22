Eric Trump Trying To Delay Testimony In Probe, NY AG Says

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Eric Trump shouldn't be allowed to delay testimony until after the election regarding whether President Donald Trump inflated the value of his assets, New York's attorney general told a state court Tuesday, arguing "dilatory conduct" shouldn't be rewarded. New York Attorney General Letitia James' request to the state court came in a memorandum that also said those named in the case are trying to use the litigation to get confidential information about the investigation and have made overbroad attorney-client and tax privilege objections. Those named in the suit have told the court they're looking to preserve privilege, challenge the subpoenas and seal documents. ...

