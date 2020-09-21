Equator Principles Update: What Energy Cos. Should Know

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Environmental, social and governance, or ESG, factors are the three central factors in measuring sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business. An update of one of the main ESG frameworks, the Equator Principles, is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 1. This latest iteration of the Equator Principles, known as EP4, includes significant changes from its predecessor, EPIII, with implications for financial institutions and their clients seeking to finance projects. The EPs have been broadly applied to large-scale infrastructure projects as well as to projects in energy industries. Given the Oct. 1 effective date, companies in...

