Apple Says 9th Circ. Error Warrants Redo In Bag-Search Case 

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Apple has asked a Ninth Circuit panel to reconsider part of its ruling that the tech giant must pay its retail workers for time they spend having their bags searched at the end of their shifts, claiming the judges made a mistake by saying it could not rely on one of its defenses against the class action. On Thursday Apple said the Ninth Circuit panel made a "factual mistake" by ruling the tech company had forfeited its claim that there is still disagreement on whether the searches were long enough to warrant pay because it did not raise the argument when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS