Hagens Berman Inks Deal To End Pa. Legal Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP has reached an undisclosed settlement to end a former client's claims that the firm misled her on her chances to win a suit over the drug thalidomide, according to an order in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday. The filing comes less than a week after a Pennsylvania federal judge hammered Hagens Berman for requesting an emergency pause on the malpractice case, in what he suggested was an effort to interrupt litigation that had uncovered instances of "gross misconduct" related to the firm's work on thalidomide injury claims. U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond said last week that Hagens...

