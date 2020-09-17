Instagram User Claims App Improperly Accesses Data

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- An Instagram user filed a putative class action in California federal court on Thursday accusing the app of invading its customers' privacy and monitoring their smartphone data without their permission. The social media giant says it only gets access to users' smartphone cameras with user permission, and when its camera feature is not used it does not access users' smartphone cameras, according to the lawsuit filed by Instagram user Brittany Conditi. But Conditi claims that the company is actually gathering data at many other times, including when users are not interacting with Instagram's camera feature. The practice is a common law invasion of privacy and...

