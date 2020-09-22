Trump's Drug Pricing Order Is More Bark Than Bite

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 13, President Donald Trump issued an executive order addressing pricing for drugs covered by Medicare Part B and Part D. This executive order directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to pursue two rulemakings establishing payment models intended to limit the amount Medicare pays for selected drugs to the lowest price charged for that drug in certain developed economies. The executive order glosses over the enormous difficulties associated with the restructuring of Medicare Part B and Part D operations in order to implement such models, making it unlikely that a final rule will be issued until after...

