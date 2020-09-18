Cooley-Led 3D Software Maker's $1.3B IPO Soars Above Mark

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Shares for 3D content developer Unity Software debuted on the stock exchange Friday as the company raised $1.3 billion with its shares priced above their expected range in an initial public offering guided by Cooley and Sullivan & Cromwell. Cooley LLP-advised Unity Software Inc. said in a press release that its 25 million shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "U" for a price of $52 per share. That share price is well above the price range between $44 and $48 it had previously set in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The...

