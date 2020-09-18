Widow Slams Pre-Trial Gag-Order Bid In Wrongful Death Case

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A widow pursuing wrongful death claims against a northeast Pennsylvania hospital has told a state judge that the facility's bid to seal public court records and bar her from speaking publicly about the case in advance of a scheduled trial next month constituted improper prior restraint. Lesley Corey said in a brief Thursday that Wilkes-Barres Hospital's bid to seal the record in a case over her husband's death through the conclusion of trial ran afoul of both the state and federal constitutions, as well as centuries of legal precedent guaranteeing open courts. "In support of this extraordinary motion, the hospital cites...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS