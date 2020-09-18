Travelers Escapes Full Coverage Duty In NJ Car Crash Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court said Friday that Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Co. does not need to provide the $500,000 maximum coverage amount to a Florida woman injured in a New Jersey car crash, holding that the lower court wrongly interpreted the policy language and reversing the trial court's ruling. A three-judge panel said the lower court erred in determining that Travelers was obligated to pay the full coverage limit and its policy terms were ambiguous. The trial court also incorrectly held that the policy's intrafamily exclusion only applies in Florida, not in New Jersey, the panel said, remanding the...

