Market Research Firm Accused Of Being 'Good Old Boys' Club

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Market research company Information Resources Inc. and one of its executives discriminated against women and people of color, giving them lower pay and more work despite claims about valuing diversity, according to a proposed collective action filed Friday in New York federal court. Two women on behalf of a proposed collective accused the company of discriminating against women and people of color when it came to pay and promotions and alleged retaliation for complaining about the issue, in violation of federal, state and city civil rights and pay laws. "Countless women have progressed along IRI's standard career track with rave reviews,...

