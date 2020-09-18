'Concerned' Fed. Circ. Won't Transfer Google Suit From EDTX

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday denied Google's bid to order Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap to transfer Personalized Media Communications' infringement suit against the company to the Northern District of California, saying Google had other ways of challenging Texas as a venue. The panel's three-page order appeared sympathetic to Google's argument that it was improper to keep the case in Texas because a company in the district refurbishes Google products, and said it was "concerned" that it took Judge Gilstrap more than a year to rule on Google's motion to dismiss the case for improper venue. But the panel...

