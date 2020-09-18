Texas Court Undoes Order For New Trial In Suit Against Doc

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has instructed a trial court judge to vacate an order granting a new trial in a negligence suit stemming from a patient's death, holding that in the face of conflicting expert testimony, the jury's ruling that no one was at fault can stand. A three-judge Thirteenth Court of Appeals panel on Thursday conditionally granted the petition for mandamus Dr. Frank Torres and San Benito Medical Associates filed in June, seeking to overturn Cameron County District Judge Juan A. Magallanes' order that a new trial was necessary. Judge Magallanes in May granted the request for a new trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS