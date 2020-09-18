'Clash Of Clans' Game Maker Owes $8.5M, Texas Jury Says

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday morning found the company behind the wildly popular "Clash of Clans" mobile game infringed at least one claim of five patents held by Japanese game maker Gree Inc. and awarded Gree a lump sum of $8.5 million in damages, according to a jury verdict form. After more than seven hours of deliberation that started late Thursday morning, the eight-person Eastern District of Texas jury found Supercell Oy — the creator of city-building and battle game "Clash of Clans," mobile card game "Clash Royale" and battle game "Brawl Stars" — had willfully infringed at least one patent claim held by...

