Wholesaler Fights To Stay Suboxone Product-Hop Class Rep

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Drug wholesaler Rochester Drug Co-Operative is defending its role as a class representative for Suboxone buyers suing Indivior Inc. over an alleged product-hop scheme in Pennsylvania federal court, arguing that neither its pending bankruptcy nor past conduct should disqualify it. Rochester and the class responded Thursday to a motion from Indivior earlier this month that seeks to remove the wholesaler as a representative for direct purchasers looking to recover overcharges stemming from the alleged delay of generic versions of opioid addiction treatment Suboxone. Indivor pointed to Rochester's liquidation plan in bankruptcy court, contending that it will result in the company's claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS