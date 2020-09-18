Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Backs Allergan's Win In ERISA Suit Over Drug Prices

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel refused Friday to revive a proposed ERISA class action accusing Allergan Inc. of taking part in a price-fixing conspiracy that hurt the company's stock value, saying the ex-workers behind the suit didn't prove Allergan colluded with generic-drug makers to set prices.

The panel's precedential opinion, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan, upheld a 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton tossing accusations that Allergan's alleged participation in a price-fixing conspiracy led to inflation of its stock price, which affected workers and retirees in the employee stock ownership plan.

"Having considered the complaint, we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!