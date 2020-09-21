3 Things To Know About Nathan Simington's FCC Nomination

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The White House made a surprising choice last week when it tapped a low-profile adviser from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to succeed FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly. The announcement sparked immediate questions in telecom circles about what the nominee, attorney Nathan Simington, might bring to the Federal Communications Commission if confirmed by the Senate. Here are three things you need to know about Simington and his prospects for joining the commission. He's an unconventional choice. Many FCC members of late have been plucked from the halls of Capitol Hill or BigLaw firms. That's one of the factors that made President...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS