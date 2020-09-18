24 Hour Fitness Gets OK For $6M Bonuses In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Friday gave her nod to bankrupt gym chain 24 Hour Fitness' plan to pay up to roughly $6 million in incentive bonuses to 22 of its senior managers, after the maximum payout was reduced by about $2.7 million from a prior proposal and performance benchmarks were tweaked. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens told stakeholders that she appreciated their efforts to work out grievances before the hearing and reach an agreement on a key employee incentive program in 24 Hour Fitness' Chapter 11 case, adding that "significant changes" made to the KEIP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS