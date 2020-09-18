NJ Gov. Signs 'Historic' Environmental Justice Bill

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed into law what he calls the country's toughest environmental justice legislation in an attempt to protect communities of color that have long been burdened by big polluters in their backyards. Under the law, S-232, permit applications for certain new facilities would undergo review by the state Department of Environmental Protection to evaluate the cumulative environmental and public health impacts of certain facilities on low-income communities and communities with limited English proficiency. If that environmental justice analysis finds that a new facility would disproportionately impact those already overburdened communities, then the department must deny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS