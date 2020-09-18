Ga. City Deemed Within Its Rights To Cut Retirees' Health Plan

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has overturned part of a trial court's order in a contract breach case brought by a group of retired Georgia municipal government workers seeking health benefits, saying the lower court wrongly viewed the benefits as vested. A three-judge panel on Thursday ruled the city of Waycross, in the southeast part of the state, had discretion to decide in 2016 to cut all retired staff from its health insurance plan. The panel reversed a trial court's October 2019 order that the city couldn't remove 15 retirees from the plan because health coverage was a vested benefit of their...

