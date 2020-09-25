2 Mass. Rulings Instruct On Tip Law's Compliance Nuances

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts employers in the service industry have long known that there are potential pitfalls associated with the use of service charges and possible violations of the Massachusetts Tips Act.[1] Given the significant consequences of a Tips Act violation — an automatic trebling of damages and award of attorney fees — employers have continued to seek direction on how they can properly collect supplemental charges from their patrons without running afoul of the statute. The Appeals Court of Massachusetts recently provided some important guidance on these issues in two decisions — Norrell v. Spring Valley Country Club Inc.,[2] and Hovagimian v. Concert Blue...

