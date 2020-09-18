Feds Say 2nd Circ. Ruling Bolsters Halkbank Sanctions Case

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors told a New York federal court Friday that the Second Circuit's recent decision to affirm a top Halkbank executive's conviction in and of itself incriminates the Turkish state-owned bank in an alleged sanctions evasion conspiracy, sinking its bid to dismiss the indictment. Halkbank, meanwhile, said during oral arguments before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman that despite upholding the sanctions evasion conviction of former Halkbank deputy manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the appellate court had undercut a secondary sanctions charging theory, rendering the majority of the bank's alleged scheme no longer illegal. Although Judge Berman didn't communicate whether he was...

