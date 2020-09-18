6 Indicted In $100M Amazon Marketplace Bribery Scheme

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Seattle grand jury has indicted six merchant consultants on charges of conspiring to pay Amazon employees $100,000 in bribes in exchange for reinstating blocked businesses and gaining other unfair advantages on the online marketplace worth more than $100 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. Ephraim Rosenberg, 45, Joseph Nilsen, 31, and Kristen Leccese, 32, all of New York City, Hadis Nuhanovic, 30, of Georgia, Rohit Kadimisetty, 27, of California, and Nishad Kunju, 31, of India, are all charged with conspiracy to use a communication facility to commit commercial bribery, conspiracy to access a protected computer without authorization, wire fraud...

