Amazon Beats Claims It Intercepted Ill. Calls To Collect Data

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday tossed a putative class action against Amazon Web Services Inc. that alleged it "knowingly and intentionally" intercepted Illinois residents' calls to collect data for its biometric voice-recognition technology, citing a lack of personal jurisdiction as the reason to end the suit. The Illinois residents sued AWS and Pindrop Security Inc. after they had placed calls to insurer John Hancock, which used AWS' Amazon Connect services. U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel dismissed the claims against both companies without prejudice and ruled, among other things, that the plaintiffs' having called Hancock from Illinois was insufficient for personal jurisdiction....

