Vectren Left Out Crucial Info For $6B Merger, 7th Circ. Told

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A group of Vectren Corp. shareholders urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to revive its claims alleging that the energy holding company omitted vital information from the proxy statement for its $6 billion merger with CenterPoint Energy, saying cash flow projections were a key metric that should have been included. The six shareholders have alleged since July 2018 that Vectren failed to show its work when it filed a proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the $6 billion deal, announced in April 2018, under which Vectren would be acquired by the Houston-headquartered CenterPoint. Juan Monteverde...

