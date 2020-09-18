Calif. Printing Workers Get OK For Narrowed Class Action

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave printing workers who claim that Quad/Graphics Inc. denied them their required meal and rest breaks a green light to pursue class claims, but refused to sign off on several proposed subclasses. U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii Thursday partially granted named plaintiff Paul Clark's November 2019 motion for class certification in his suit against Quad/Graphics Inc., approving one class made up of workers who signed break waivers and another who wants reimbursement for steel-toed work shoes. "The Court finds that the Meal Break Waiver Subclass and the Business Expense Subclass satisfy the requirements for class certification...

