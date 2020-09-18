Calif. Gov. Signs Bill Expanding Access To Paid Family Leave

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that he says will give nearly six million more Californians access to paid family and medical leave benefits. S.B. 1383 cleared Newsom's desk Thursday after passing the state Senate in July and the state Assembly in August. The bill requires companies with as few as five employees to hold people's jobs for 12 weeks while they take family or medical leave. Previously, many employees of small businesses did not take that leave because they feared losing their jobs if they did so, bill sponsor Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, said. Newsom referenced this...

