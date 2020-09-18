Journey Guitarist Loses Appeal Over Wife's Concert Injury

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appellate panel on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold a coliseum liable for injuries suffered by the wife of Journey guitarist Neal Schon at one of his concerts, saying the venue is a governmental entity entitled to immunity under the Indiana Tort Claims Act. In a published decision, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment in favor of Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in a suit seeking to hold the venue and others liable for injuries suffered by Schon's wife, Michaele Schon, after a security guard injured her while she was...

