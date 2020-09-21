Zohar Can't Get Tilton Suit Sent To Del. Bankruptcy Court

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied the Zohar Funds' bid to transfer a dispute between the investment vehicles and founder Lynn Tilton so it can be heard alongside Zohar's Delaware bankruptcy case, saying the alleged conduct at issue in the fight over ownership of the funds' portfolio companies precedes the bankruptcy. In a 19-page opinion and order Friday, U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III rejected Zohar's motion — which was joined by third-party defendant MBIA Insurance Corp. — to have the dispute transferred out of the Southern District of New York to Delaware. "The contracts at issue here predate...

