9th Circ. Sides With Gov't In Pacific Live-Fire Testing Fight

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday rejected environmentalist challenges to the U.S. military's decision to relocate thousands of Marines from Japan to Guam and to construct live-fire testing sites in the Northern Mariana Islands. A three-judge panel said in a published opinion that the moves by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Department of Defense were not "connected" actions that required a joint environmental impact statement, despite complaints from the Tinian Women's Association, Center for Biological Diversity and others. The panel ruled that, while the groups had argued that cumulative impacts must be considered before project approval consistent with the National Environmental Policy...

