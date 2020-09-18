Staffing Co., Law Firm End Fight Over H-1B Pay Advice

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Staffing agency Populus Group LLC and law firm Clark Hill PLC on Friday agreed to end their fight over claims that Clark Hill cost Populus more than a million dollars when it bungled advice on the question of how to pay workers with H-1B visas. In a one-sentence stipulation, Populus and Clark Hill agreed to dismiss the suit without prejudice and without costs to either party, and U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson closed the case. Representatives for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. Populus filed suit against Clark Hill in August, accusing the law firm...

