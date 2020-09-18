9th Circ. Says Credit Suisse Can Arbitrate Worker's $300M Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse Securities can arbitrate a proposed class action accusing the company of stiffing its workers on up to $300 million in deferred compensation, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday, holding that the financial adviser bringing the case is bound by an arbitration agreement. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick's dismissal of Christopher M. Laver's suit in favor of arbitration, rejecting the financial adviser's argument that a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority rule bars Credit Suisse from compelling arbitration of his claims. Credit Suisse is seeking to dismiss Laver's class action claims under his agreement...

