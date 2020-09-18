McDonald's Hit With Latest Suit Over Vanilla Ice Cream Flavor

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. is facing a proposed class action in California federal court claiming the company didn't give customers the real scoop about its soft serve, making the fast-food behemoth one of the largest targets of a series of false ad suits centering on vanilla-flavored ice cream products. Named plaintiff Eugenia Harris sued McDonald's, alleging four counts of violations of California consumer protection laws. The Oakland-area resident is suing on behalf of herself and anyone who bought a vanilla soft serve ice cream, or a shake or other dessert containing it, since May 2014. Harris says McDonald's duped her and other ice...

