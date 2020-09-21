Nuke Contractor Says $6.4M FCA Suit Is Double-Dip Attempt

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Nuclear fuel reprocessing contractor CB&I Areva MOX Services has urged a federal court to toss the majority of the claims from a $6.4 million False Claims Act suit alleging fraudulent billing, arguing the government already got the money it seeks through other avenues. In a motion requesting summary judgment on four of the government's five claims against it, MOX told a South Carolina federal court Friday that it paid the government more than $6.4 million for the fraudulent actions of one of its subcontractors a year before the government filed suit. The government, therefore, had no actual losses when it sued,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS