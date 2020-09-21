Buyers Fight CVS, Walgreens' Bid To Exit Blood Pressure MDL

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A class of consumers urged a New Jersey federal court to reject attempts by Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid to escape multidistrict litigation alleging they misrepresented a generic high blood pressure drug, saying the pharmacies are shirking obligations by calling themselves drug testers instead of sellers. The consumers said Friday that the pharmacies' efforts to recast their duty as drug "pass through" centers instead of sellers "misses the mark." The drug buyers said the pharmacies failed to detect the sale of allegedly contaminated valsartan, a generic version of Diovan, which is primarily used to treat high blood pressure. When a drugstore...

