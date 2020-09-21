Auto Parts Maker Garrett Motion Hits Ch. 11 With $2B Offer

Vince Sullivan By

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT) -- European car parts manufacturer Garrett Motion Inc. skidded into Chapter 11 in New York bankruptcy court Sunday with a $2.1 billion offer in hand to sell its assets to private equity investors KPS Capital Partners LP after the COVID-19 pandemic choked off its revenues while it was emerging from a spinoff from its former parent company.In initial court filings and statements from the company, Garrett Motion said it is dealing with a large debt load after its 2018 separation from Honeywell International Inc ., and that business restrictions and other difficulties generated by the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this year hammered its bottom line and strained its liquidity."Although the fundamentals of our business are strong and we have continued to try to develop our business strategy, the financial strains of the heavy debt load and liabilities we inherited in the spin-off from Honeywell — all exacerbated by COVID-19 — have created a significant long-term burden on our business," Garrett Motion's president and CEO, Olivier Rabiller, said in a statement.The debtor comes to court with a $2.1 billion offer from KPS to acquire the assets through a competitive Chapter 11 auction process that will subject the stalking horse bid to higher and better offers, according to the statement. Garrett Motion said it anticipates completing the sale and emerging from bankruptcy in early 2021. Citigroup is leading a group of lenders that will provide a $250 million debtor-in-possession financing package, the company said, subject to bankruptcy court approval.Switzerland-based Garrett Motion was founded in 1954 and focuses its operations on developing turbochargers, electric boosting products and connected vehicle software, according to its website. Formerly known as Transportation Systems, the company made $3.4 billion in sales in 2018.The debtor is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP in the bankruptcy case.The case is In re: Garrett Motion Inc., case number 20-12212, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York --Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

