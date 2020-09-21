Tesla Hit With Suit Over 4G LTE Patents

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Fresh off its $506 million patent win against Apple, PanOptis lodged a new lawsuit accusing Tesla of making electric cars that infringe patented PanOptis 4G LTE technology. In a complaint filed Sunday in Texas federal court, PanOptis, Optis Wireless Technology LLC and related companies said that a number of Tesla's models offer mobile communications capabilities that involve the 4G LTE cellular network standards covered by their patents. The patent-holding company said it made several attempts to negotiate a deal with Tesla to license the PanOptis standard-essential patents on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms, known as FRAND. But Tesla has been "holding out...

