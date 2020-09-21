Arkema Jury Prepped For 'Reopening' After 6-Month Break

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court jury will hear "reopening" statements Tuesday after a six-month break in proceedings because of the coronavirus pandemic, as they weigh criminal charges against Arkema Inc. and two of its executives for allegedly recklessly emitting toxic chemicals during Hurricane Harvey. Judge Belinda Hill, who is presiding over the trial by special assignment, brought each of the 12 jurors and one alternate before her one by one Monday and asked whether they had heard or seen anything since trial was halted in March that would impact their ability to be impartial. The jury was dismissed before lunch on Monday...

