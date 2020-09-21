NJ Court Skeptical Of Bid To Reopen Zoning Ordinance Fight

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday questioned a homeowners association's bid to join a since-dismissed suit as a means of attacking a municipal zoning ordinance, saying the group could raise similar arguments in its own pending suit over the regulations. The appellate panel cast doubt on the association's effort to overturn a trial court's denial of its motion to intervene in a suit launched by Augusta Holdings LLC, an affiliate of developer GDMS Holdings LLC. The HOA sought to vacate a summary judgment win for Augusta Holdings and consolidate its suit with Augusta's. Superior Court Judge Marlene Lynch Ford's...

